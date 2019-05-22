Midwives in the maternity ward

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – When you think about childbirth, an ob/gyn doctor and some nurses come to mind. But what’s becoming increasingly popular in northestern and central Pennsylvania is the role of certified nurse midwives.



Midwifery, as it’s called, has been around for centuries. It recently drew global attention when Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle expressed interest in having one for her recent childbirth.

As Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller explains, a local health system is preparing to expand its midwifery program.

Geisinger Nurse Kristen Colarusso, LPN added a new title just ten weeks ago when she became a first-time mom. “The most amazing day of my whole life.” When baby Olivia arrived on March 4th, this new mom opted for a midwife to handle the delivery. “I did. I was very lucky to have two of them. Heather and Melissa.”

Heather Mecone, CNM served as primary certified nurse midwife while Melissa Slaght, CNM also joined in assisting the delivery. “Usually the doctor would not be in the room with us. Like we can completely independently take care of a patient throughout the labor and the delivery process,” said Ms. Mecone.

The two midwives work independently or even team up to carry out their patients’ birth plan. “And they want, say, delayed cord clamping. 100 percent of the time we’re going to do that unless there’s an issue. We want them comfortable because comfort equals just a better birth experience,” said Ms. Slaght.

What’s better for the patient can also benefit the hospital’s bottom line. Geisinger Northeast Director of Women’s Health Manny Arreguin, MD said, “If we can have a group of midwives that are certainly low intervention and we combine them with women who have low risk pregnancies then we should really be able to bend the cost curve.”

For the nurse turned new mom, she wouldn’t have it any other way. “It’s more of like a home environment when you have the midwives. They’re more right by your side. They’re telling you to push when you really don’t want to push. They’re helping you through every part of your delivery. It’s like a best friend in the room,” said Ms. Colarusso.

Geisinger already offers midwife services at its Wyoming Valley location as well as in Danivlle, Bloomsburg and Lewistown. This fall it will also come to Geisinger CMC in Scranton. Keep in mind, midwives are most commonly used for low-risk births and typically done in a hospital setting. That way even if complications arise with the delivery, an ob/gyn doctor is ready to step in at a moment’s notice.

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.