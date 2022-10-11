MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Midd-West Middle School student was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly bringing a firearm and ammunition to the school.

Midd-West School District administrators say they were made aware of a student having a gun on the bus around 7:45 a.m.

The release states the principal and school police took action and located the student. Upon finding the student and taking them to the principal’s office, the release sates the officer searched the student and located a firearm as well as ammunition.

School officials say they contacted to Middleburg Police Department who arrived on the scene, took the student into custody, and continued the investigation.

Investigators swept the building and were able to clear the scene afterward.

All students at the school were able to return to classes as normal after authorities completed their search.