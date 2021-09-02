Middle Creek offers a sight to see after Ida hits

HAWLEY, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Along Middle Creek, which flows right through Hawley’s downtown, many people came to see just how high the water was. Remnants from hurricanes Henri and Ida brought the level from a low creek bottom to flooding.

“It’s a fraction of the size. It’s usually just a small stream bed that feeds in mill creek I think and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Hawley native Tommy Chenoweth.

Chenoweth brought his 3-year-old daughter to Riverside Park to see the high water roar.

“It’s a little bit scary, kind of awe-inspiring and hopefully everybody is safe and hopefully we get a little respite from all this weather,” explained Chenoweth.

Eyewitness News caught several people mesmerized over the water channeling at high speeds under the main avenue then creating massive waves for everyone to capture the moment.

“You have the juxtaposition of a sunny day with the awesomeness of all the rain from yesterday and just coincides with I think man’s amazement at the power of nature,” said William Sandbrook who owns a property at Beach Lake.

Sandbrook tells Eyewitness News it’s a great reminder of just how quickly beauty can turn to danger.

“I think it’s awesome. The power of nature is something to marveled at but not to be messed with,” said Sandbrook.

Middle creek is calmer as it feeds into the Lackawaxen River.

“The fact that it’s up in people’s yards and it’s moving really fast it’s still very dangerous,” stated Chenoweth.

The waves are no longer hitting high on the wall which is a good indication that the water level is receding it’s definitely a sight to see.