DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at a home in the 700 block of East Drinker Street in Dunmore Monday.

The call came in just before 10am Monday. Police and the Dunmore Fire Department were on the scene.

Smoke could be seen from Interstate 81 as crews battled the blaze.

No one was injured during the fire, but four people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.