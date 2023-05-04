EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation confirmed Thursday, the Pennsylvania State Senate named Michael B. Carroll as the next Secretary of PennDOT.

PennDOT says under the direction of Governor Shapiro, Carroll has prioritized efficiency and customer service at PennDOT and is focused on directly improving the lives of Pennsylvania residents through direct and helpful services. Carroll openly supported Governor Shapiro’s budget, which will provide increased funding for Pennsylvania roads and bridges while ensuring Pennsylvania State Police remains fully funded.

Since Carroll has taken office, PennDOT says he has put 229 construction projects out to bid totaling $869.5 million in value. Also, PennDOT has made more than 20 commonly-used driver licensing and motor vehicle forms available for online submission, just one week after Governor Shapiro signed an Executive Order establishing the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA) to improve online services provided by the Commonwealth.

“I am honored to have this opportunity, and I’m proud of the team we have assembled to carry PennDOT’s important mission forward. Transportation is central to every aspect of our daily lives, and the PennDOT team is hard at work keeping people across the Commonwealth connected to opportunity and each other. I am honored to carry out Governor Shapiro`s vision to ensure PennDOT builds a better future for all Pennsylvanians,” Carroll explained.

Carroll was first elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2006 and served as Democratic Chairman of the House Transportation Committee from 2018 through 2022.

For more information on PennDOT`s mission and leadership, visit the PennDOT website.