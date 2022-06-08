WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A support group for patients dealing with an autoimmune and neurological disorder, will hold its first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic.

Wilkes-Bare City Community Health Educator David Yonki lives with myasthenia gravis or MG which interferes with the communication between the brain and muscles.











Yonki is a facilitator of the support group, however, Vera Krewsun and her late husband, Harry, formed the group in 2011, six years before he died from complications of MG.

The support group meeting is scheduled this Saturday at Allied Services Corporate Offices in Clarks Summit.