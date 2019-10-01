Meter-less poles causing confusion for those parking in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport switched to new meters that take both coins and credit cars over the summer, but some of the old meterless poles still remain on the streets. This is causing confusion for drivers who park in front of them.

Not paying on the new meters will still result in a ticket, regardless of where you park on the street.

“It took a little getting used to figure out which meter went with which parking spot and they should probably remove those old poles, but I think having used parking meters in the past, I think the understanding is there’s not free spots mixed with paid spots, so it just takes a little bit of common sense,” Thad Temple of Williamsport said.

The Williamsport Parking Authority is coming up with new ways to decorate the poles or transform them into something functional for the street.