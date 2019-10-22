(WIAT) — It has been 33 years since Halley’s Comet made its way to the Earth’s atmosphere. And it’ll be even longer until it returns. But there is a bright side. A very bright side.
The Orionids meteor shower will be visible in the sky Monday night until early Tuesday morning.
If you’d rather watch online, Stonehenge’s year-round camera is offering a view of the Orionids in a live stream from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m. CT.
Halley’s Comet will make its next appearance in 2061.
LATEST POSTS
- Meteors from Halley’s Comet to be visible Monday night, Tuesday morning
- EPA updates rules for lead contamination
- Digital Exclusive: Spanish Language Junior Ranger Program at Steamtown National Historic Site
- Matt McGloin Discusses XFL Opportunity and Having the Chance to Play in New York
- Vice President Pence speaks at Schott Glass Co.