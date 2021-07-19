Meshoppen man to walk over 100 miles to combat child hunger

MESHOPPEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday morning, athletic trainer Bill Frye started walking to raise money for those who need it most.

101 miles- That’s how far one Northeastern Pennsylvania man is walking this week to help combat childhood hunger.

“Bill started this 7 years ago as a way to raise money and donations for hunger,” Shane Chapman, physician and community liaison said.

One step at a time, Bill Frye walks for child hunger outreach partners.

“That is an organization that helps needy kids in the area with backpack programs during the school year and some extra food for food insecure families,” Billy Frye, athletic trainer, Pivot Physical Therapy said.

Starting Monday, he is spending his week walking more than 100 miles to help raise money for childhood hunger.

“There’s a lot of individuals in this area that are in need of food. There’s a lot of food insecure areas around and here around the state and Child Hunger Outreach Partners does a great job at trying to combat that,” Frye exclaims.

He says 100% of donations go to help fight hunger in children right here in our area.

Every donation is also an entry for a prize pool.