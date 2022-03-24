RIVERSIDE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Merck Pharmaceutical Plant in Danville has announced it will close in 2024. But, businesses around the area are already fearing the loss of jobs.

The news came as a shock for the owner at Heeter’s Drive-In. He heard there was talk about closing the Cherokee location, but he didn’t think it would actually happen.

In Danville, the pharmaceutical company has around 300 employees at the plant. That’s 300 people who will no longer be working in the area and supporting local businesses.

Scott Heeter has owned Heeter’s Drive-In for 19 years and says plenty of Merck employees come in and grab a bite to eat at his restaurant. Heeter says he’s disappointed to discover the rumors about Merck were true.





“They order out on Sundays occasionally and yeah we’ll definitely miss that. And hopefully, we still get some coming in, you know? Hopefully, they relocate somewhere close to here if they lose their jobs but yeah it’s definitely not going to help anybody in the area,” said Scott Heeter, owner, Heeter’s Drive-In.

Heeter says his dad worked at the Merck plant in Danville for 27 years. He’s hoping the company reconsiders their decision on leaving because of the impact it could have on their economy.