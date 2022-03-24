EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — “Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day” will take place this Saturday.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said in a statement on Thursday that trout fishing will open a week early for youth anglers and their fishing mentors.

“We gladly open up trout season a week early for kids on this day so that they can have the chance to fish among lighter crowds and learn fishing skills from their adult mentors,” said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director.

For those interested in participating in the event youths, ages 15 and under, must obtain either a Voluntary Youth Fishing License ($2.97) or a free Mentored Youth Permit from the PFBC and be accompanied by a licensed adult angler with a trout permit. Permits and licenses are available using the FishBoatPA mobile app, online at fishandboat.com, or at any of the almost 700 license issuing agents.

Mentors, ages 16 and older, must have a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License and a Trout Permit and be accompanied by a permitted or licensed youth. While mentors are permitted to fish, they are not permitted to harvest trout and must release them immediately, unharmed.

Catch-and-Release Fishing Techniques:

Land your fish as quickly as possible and don’t play the fish to exhaustion. Excessive stress and exhaustion increases post-release mortality.

Use a landing net (rubber or rubberized mesh is best) to better control your catch and reduce trauma associated with handling.

Keep the fish in the water as much as possible. The chance of a fish being injured increases the longer it is held out of the water.

Wet your hands, your net, and other materials that touch the fish. Don’t handle fish with a towel or rag. This helps to keep a fish’s protective mucus or slime layer in place.

Hold the fish upside down while removing the hook. This can calm the fish for quicker unhooking and release. Use hemostats or long nose pliers to aid in removing a hook quickly and safely. Use barbless hooks or pinch down barbs on existing hooks with small pliers to make removing hooks easier.

When not possible to remove the hook without harming the fish, cut the line or harvest to eat (subject to season, length, and creel limits).

Avoid contact with the gills and do not handle by placing your fingers under the operculum (gill cover).

Hold the fish upright underwater after unhooking until it can swim away on its own. If necessary, gently hold the fish out of strong current until it revives.

“We really recommend that only one adult accompany each youth angler for the most effective mentoring experience. If you’ve ever fished with a young child, you know how rewarding it can be, and that your constant attention will be needed. Prepare to make a lot of great memories helping the child to cast, untangle lines, and hopefully remove a few trout from the hook,” said Schaeffer.

This is a statewide event open to youth anglers and their mentors in all 67 counties.