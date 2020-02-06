Mental health in the workplace

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Experts say about one in five employees will experience a mental health condition each year.

The non-profit Mental Health America says given the right resources, all employees benefit from a supporting and psychologically safe workplace.

MHA created what’s called the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health — a first of its kind certification program which recognizes employers who are committed to creating mentally healthy workplaces.

Mark Hiller interviewing Paul Gionfriddo, President and CEO of Mental Health America and Russ Petrella, Ph.D., President and CEO, Beacon Health Options.

Paul Gionfriddo, President and CEO of Mental Health America and Russ Petrella, Ph.D., President and CEO, Beacon Health Options discuss with Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller the most prevalent mental health issues in the workplace, what employers can do to help affected employees and what employees can do to help themselves.

