Mental health in children can be overlooked, but it doesn’t have to be

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 2020 has brought a lot of things that may cause you to worry or stress, but what about your kids? Today, we’re taking a second to learn about something that can sometimes be easily overlooked, and that’s kids’ mental health.

“It sometimes can be hard,” said 3rd grade student Michelangello.

Michelangello says this year has been hard because he has different teachers and can’t see his friends.

"When I get frustrated, it makes me get mad a little bit," he continued.









Brittany Fowler is a teacher at Little People Day Care School. She says she’s noticed added stress in her students throughout the pandemic. But for her, it’s important to make sure her kids are okay, even if that means postponing some work until tomorrow.

“When we see they are getting stressed, we kind of take a break from the work and we’ll go outside in the playground,” said Fowler.

Fowler says at the end of the day, she wants to make sure her kids know she’s there for them. Kids like Myla Ganthneo.

“Ask the teacher for help. What do they do? They help,” said Ganthneo, a kindergarten student.

“Your children are feeling everything you are feeling,” said Dr. Christine Kiesinger, a communication and relationship specialist.

She says it can be easy to assume our kids are doing okay because of how resilient they are. But this mentality can be harmful in the long run.

“All too often, we say things like, ‘our children are incredibly resilient.’ For the most part, they are. But when we live from that assumption, we rarely check in with our kids, especially during crisis and periods of great transitions of change.”

“All human beings, especially kids, need to feel safe,” she said.

So, she started this idea of milk and cookies Wednesday.

“It’s this idea that we gather together at the table with our favorite things. Our favorite food and beverage. For the next 30 minutes to an hour, we get to put out on the table anything,” said Dr. Kiesinger.

She said children thrive when they feel independent and like they are being treated with respect. She also said when these things are compromised, you may see kids having issues focusing or even with their memory. It can go as far as being overly obsessed with certain relationships or even a change in sleeping habits.