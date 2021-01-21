Men charged with sexually assaulting two minors, giving them alcohol

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two men have been charged after allegedly giving alcohol to minors and having sexual contact with the minors without consent.

According to court papers, Michael Jonathon Vela and Erick Joel Oliver who were 20 and 22 years old at the time of the incident, met up with the two teenage victims at Pine Ridge Residential Community in Pike County.

The affidavit says the group decided to get food and Vela drove them in his car to various places in and around the area of East Stroudsburg.

Vela drove the group to the Quality Inn on Greentree Drive and purchased a room. While in the room, court papers say Vela and Oliver gave the juveniles alcohol. One of the victims recalled to officers that after consuming the alcohol, she felt highly intoxicated and fell asleep.

The other victim recalled to officers that she refused to drink the alcohol, but said the men continuously put it in the victim’s face. The victim said she drank the alcohol so the men would leave her alone, then requested to be taken home.

During the interview, one victim explained that she requested multiple times for Vela to take them home, but said Vela refused because it was his birthday.

One of the victims explained to investigators that Oliver sat next to her and put his arm around her. She said meanwhile, the other victim and Vela were under the covers of the hotel bed. She said she grew concerned that her friend was too intoxicated to consent to sexual acts with Vela.

The victim got off the bed and tried to get Vela to stop, but said she was forcefully restrained by Oliver in what the victim described as a “bear hug” and told to leave them alone.

The victim said she freed herself from Oliver and tried to phone a ride to come get them. Oliver grabbed the phone and put his hand down the victim’s pants, the victim told investigators. The victim said she removed Oliver’s hand and left the hotel room. Oliver told her she wasn’t leaving alone.

After re-entering the hotel room, the victim said she saw the other girl lying on the floor with her pants down. The victim asked again to be taken home, but Vela said they needed more time to sober up.

Court papers say that while waiting for a ride home, the other victim got off the floor and returned to a hotel bed. Vela joined the victim in the bed and its is believed he performed more sexual acts, the affidavit says.

Around 7 p.m., Vela said he was sober enough to drive them home. Vela carried one of the victims from the hotel room to his vehicle and drove them home.

One of the victims had to help the other get inside of the home because of her level of intoxication, she told officers. The following morning, one of the victims complained of pain in the groin area, court papers say.

During interviews with Oliver and Vela, they confirmed the victim’s story but denied having sexual contact with them or providing alcohol.

One of the victims completed a sexual assault test and Oliver and Vela gave DNA samples. The test results showed Vela’s DNA was present in on the victim.

Vela and Oliver have been charged with rape, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault and giving alcohol to a minor.