Men arrested following incident involving a hatchet inside Scranton bar

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two men have been arrested after acting drunk and disorderly outside of a Scranton bar while physically and verbally assaulting police.

Officers with the Scranton Police Department responded to Bartari in Scranton on Adams Avenue on Friday for a report for two disorderly males, one who was armed with a hatchet.

Travis Winston, of Bronx NY, and Aqqal Goding, of Scranton, were outside Bartari when officers arrived, and they say were acting irate and disorderly.

Officers say one of the men touched a woman’s leg while inside of the bar, while making rude and inappropriate comments to her. Two females told Goding to leave them alone, but he refused and prompted the women to tell a Bartari employee.

The women told police that the Bartari employee informed Goding and Winston to leave when Goding allegedly took out a hatchet and tapped it on the bar table.

Court papers say, while outside the bar, Winston screamed at officers and acted disorderly. An officer attempted to place Winston under arrest, but he resisted.

Winston continued to physically resist police while yelling something about a weapon. Officers say they punched Winston in the face in attempt to stun him. He was then placed in handcuffs and taken to a holding cell where he tried to jump up and bite an officer, twice.

Winston is being charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Goding is facing charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.