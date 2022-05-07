SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —People filed into a Scranton church Saturday to attend a memorial service for former Eyewitness News anchor Keith Martin.

The service was held at Elm Park United Methodist Church on Linden Street. Family, friends, and colleagues remembered martin as a dedicated journalist, soldier, brother, and friend.

Martin’s military service included deployment in the Vietnam War, and in later years serving as commander of the 55th Brigade of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 28th Infantry Division.

Martin anchored Eyewitness News from 1977 to 1980 and again from 1990 to 2003. Keith Martin died in February at the age of 75.