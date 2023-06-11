SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A makeshift memorial is growing in tribute to a local teenager killed in a weekend car crash.

More flowers and a sports jersey have been added to the side of Route 307 in Spring Brook Township where 17-year-old Kadan Rabender died Saturday morning.

State police still have not identified the driver of the deadly, one-car crash.

North Pocono School District, where Rabender was a student, announced grief counseling will be available daily Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the high school guidance office.

Rabender’s parents have set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs.