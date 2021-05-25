Memorial Day weekend activities in the Greater Honesdale area

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Greater Honesdale area is gearing up for events beginning Friday as the first summer holiday weekend is upon us.

Events kick off on Friday with a new rail adventure called Soarin’ Eagle Rail Tours.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Stourbridge Line will be rolling with excursions, including Sunday’s unique art train.

“Where the people will get off the train and enjoy artists, standing by the river, painting plein air (painting style), beautiful views of the (Lackawaxen) River,” said Jeff Hiller, Stourbridge Line Train Excursions.

On Monday, you can take a train from Hawley to the parade in Honesdale.

“Over 50 years we’ve had a parade here on Memorial Day, last year, naturally, because of the COVID we had to cancel out,” said Paul Meagher, Honesdale resident.

Thanks to the organizing efforts of an event planner, Jessica Pachuta, the parade will go on.



“It’s not right, not to have a Memorial Day parade here this year. We’re going to have one. She took it upon herself, and folks we’re going to have a parade here on Memorial Day starting at 10 a.m.,” said Meagher.

The local historical society is also doing a special open house, and they are dedicating the new Lemnitzer Memorial.

Immediately following the parade, at Honesdale Central Park, ceremonies are expected to begin at 11:30 a.m., including the excavating of a 20-year-old time capsule.

The Stourbridge Line will be running quite a vigorous schedule throughout the summer.