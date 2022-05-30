KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston honored those who fought for our freedoms on this Memorial Day.

Their parade kicked off Monday morning on Wyoming Avenue as Local and State Police, the Wyoming Valley Marching Band, and color guard, along with the ‘Irem Shrine’ were among the participants in Monday’s parade.

One woman Eyewitness News caught up with, who has family members in the military, says she’s grateful for their service.

“And I actually have a brother serving now so it really means a lot. I have a lot of family that served. I’m just very thankful for them and my son is also in the parade too, he plays for the Yankees in Kingston. So it’s exciting,” said Donna Vazquez, Kingston.

And as Vazquez said, a couple of little league teams were a part of this year’s Memorial Day Parade.