SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friends, family, and flags filled Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

Koch-Conley American Legion Post 121 hosted a ceremony in observance of Memorial Day on Monday in Cathedral Cemetery at 1708 Oram Street in Scranton.

The ceremony began at 11:00 a.m. with Boy Scouts from Troop 50 posting the colors and leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

The event also featured Paulette Costa honoring the day by singing patriotic songs, a member of a local Gold Star family was the featured speaker, and The Honor Guard from The Northeast Detachment of the Marine Corps League conducted a ceremonial firing detail.

Memorial Day is a day to remember those who are no longer with us and to reflect on the impact those individuals made during their lives.