EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Exeter, a different way to mark Memorial Day, is with a car show.

The American Grill in Exeter hosted its sixth annual Memorial Day Car Show. About 90 vehicles, from classic cars and trucks to rat-rods and even some military vehicles.

Hundreds of people turned out for Monday’s event.

“It’s been amazing, everybody’s supporting us and supporting our veterans, it’s a great cause, (butt sot) we love giving them a check you know. We love helping them guys out because they’ve done so much for us,” said Bill Pambianco, Co-owner, American Grill.

They raised money with raffle baskets and admission fees. All of the money was then donated to the Exeter Chapter of the American Legion.