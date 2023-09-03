SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, a La Festa Italiana weekend tradition kicked off in memory of a northeastern Pennsylvania patriot who served his country and his community.

The 11th annual Captain James R. Minicozzi Memorial Race took runners and walkers through the heart of Downtown Scranton.

Captain Minicozzi was just 36 years old when he passed away in 2012 and the Scranton native’s sister says the race is a special way to honor his life.

“Oh, it’s very exciting. It means a lot. He would be honored and proud that this is being done in his memory and as his sister, it’s really rewarding,” said Race Director and Captain Minicozzi’s sister Leslie Minicozzi Galacci.

The race benefits the boys and girls clubs of NEPA’s annual Christmas Party and two college scholarships at West Scranton High School.