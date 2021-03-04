Members sought for Scranton School District Reopening Educational Advisory Committee

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton School Board is seeking applicants for the Reopening Educational Advisor Committee.

The goal of the committee is to engage parents, educators and mental health experts to monitor the transition to in-person learning and assess the educational and emotional implications.

The committee will consist of: two parents of children at the elementary and secondary levels; two parents of special education students at any level; one elementary, secondary, and special education teacher, one elementary and secondary principal; one mental health expert; the directors of elementary, secondary and special education; the chairs of the education and special education committees; the school board president; and the superintendent.

Interested parties should submit, via email, a letter of interest citing qualifications and the role sought to Board Secretary Virginia Orr at Virginia.orr@ssdedu.org no later than noon

on Friday, March 12th.

The Directors of Elementary, Secondary and Special Education along with the two School Board Directors who will serve, will review the letters and recommend qualified candidates to the Board of Education at the next meeting.

The committee will meet quarterly and will submit reports to the Board of Education. The elementary and secondary groups may meet additionally to prepare items for discussion with the advisory committee.

The Environmental Task Force will assess the reopening plan as it relates to facilities and health and safety concerns.