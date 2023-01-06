(WBRE/WYOU) — A chance to turn a couple of bucks, into a couple of hundred million bucks. The mega millions jackpot has soared to nearly $1,000,000,000 for tonight’s drawing.

Jaquan Porch stopped by Anthracite Newsstand on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre to pick up some mega millions lottery tickets.

“I come here to play my lottery all the time. I play keno and today is one of those days where you gotta have a mega millions ticket. If you don’t got it you can’t win,” Porch said.

$940 million dollars is up for grabs after nobody got lucky and hit the jackpot after Tuesday’s drawing. The cash option is nearly $434 million dollars.

“What do you think about the jackpot being nearly a billion dollars?” Madonna asked.

“I hope I’m that one, I just hope so,” Porch responded.

Store owner Ann Marie Bossard has had many lottery winners, including someone who won more than $4,000,000 in 2011.

“Everybody that’s come in has bought a ticket. I don’t think there’s anybody that hasn’t bought a ticket. Even if they never played the lottery before, they bought a ticket just to say well I’m in the game,” Ann Marie Bossard, owner of Anthracite Newsstand.

One superstition here is rubbing the lottery tickets on what are believed to be lucky trinkets.

“Everybody believes in my leprechaun over here. I got a leprechaun and a pot of gold,” Bossard told Eyewitness News.

When asked what he would do with the endless cash, Porch says…

“I would bless everybody around,” Porch said.

“There ya go,” Bossard added.

There has not been a big winner of the jackpot since July when someone in Illinois won $1.3 billion.

If you don’t win tonight’s mega millions, you get another shot at some seriously big bucks Saturday night.