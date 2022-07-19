In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Mega Millions jackpot surpassed the half-billion mark on July 19.

According to officials, the jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in Tennessee on April 15, and if won Tuesday, it would be the fifth-largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history.

If no one wins, the Pennsylvania Lottery said the jackpot would reach an estimated value of $630 million, or $359.7 million cash.

The last time someone in Pennsylvania won the Mega Millions jackpot was back in 2021 when a five-person team won.