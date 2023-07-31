WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The excitement and payout of the Mega Millions Jackpot is growing as it’s more than one billion dollars. It’s the fifth time in the history of the game that the jackpot has reached into the billions.

28/22 News stopped by the Anthracite News Stand in Wilkes-Barre Monday where people are buying tickets.

There have been 29 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The lump sum payment would be an estimated 527 million dollars.

28/22 News spoke to one man on how he would spend the money if he wins.

“I’m gonna spend the money on the homeless. Feeding the homeless and taking care of the people that are very vulnerable in these times,” said Jose Roman.

Although there were no jackpot winners Friday night, Mega Millions says one ticket in Pennsylvania was worth five million and there were a few one million dollar winners scattered throughout the country. The drawing is Tuesday night.