EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for the Tuesday drawing.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 13-19-20-32-33, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding.

Zain Mini Mart, in New Castle, Lawrence County earns a $5,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. Players may visit the PA Lottery website for more information about how to file a claim.