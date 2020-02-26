Meeting of the mayors held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A rare event is taking place in Wilkes-Barre. Mayors of five area counties are meeting to compare notes and discuss issues facing all of their respective communities.

The summit meeting was organized by Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown. He invited Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo and Nanticoke Mayor Kevin Coughlin. These mayors represent nearly 200,000 residents. One of the big topics up for discussion includes finances. All five communities face budgetary challenges.

