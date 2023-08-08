SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Ever since the demolition of the Nay Aug Park Pool, Scranton residents have been thinking of what they would want if it were to be brought back to its glory. On Tuesday, they had the chance to share their ideas.

This was actually the second of three meetings being held about future plans for the Nay Aug Park Pool.

The meetings are for members of the community who want to share what exactly they would like to see when the pool is rebuilt.

Scranton residents got a chance to shape the future of summertime fun in their community.

They wasted no time letting pool designers know how they felt when they found out their local pool was being torn down.

“I heard the construction that morning, you know, when they started to take the pool down. We were just devastated that it was going. That it was just going to be memories wiped away,” said Scranton resident Norma Jeffries.

The meeting on Tuesday was held by a Philadelphia architecture firm who will be working on the Nay Aug Park Pool Project.

Scranton residents showed up with ideas in hand, ready to discuss what they think should be included while re-building the beloved pool.

“It should be big enough for a diving section. It needs to have a diving section, and I want a high rise,” said Mary Ann Moskalczak of Scranton.

But not everyone wanted a diving board in the design saying it’s just not safe.

“Diving is just the most dangerous activity you could do in a pool, it’d cause the most injuries,” said Scranton resident Elaine Sporko

Some contributed more than just ideas, Neill Ackerman actually designed a potential layout, opening the conversation for how people think the pool should be structured.

“It’s nice to have a deep water pool where adults or anyone could dive in and swim,” said John Kirrane of Scranton.

Those who created memories at the pool want younger generations to be able to do the same.

“We learned how to swim at the park and then we also were able to offer a lifeguard course. I think that’s crucial for early morning hours before the pool would open,” said Scranton resident Virgil Argenta.

Meeting attendees agreed that the best way to do that is by not limiting the ideas that will make Nay Aug Park as special as it once was.

“I don’t think it has to be or, it has to be and, and, and,” said Barb O’Malley of Scranton.

“Nay Aug Park is a hidden gem and could be the heart of the city of Scranton, but I think the pool is a big part of that,” Kirrane explained.

The third meeting to discuss the future of the Nay Aug Pool Project will be on August 15 at the Weston Field House.