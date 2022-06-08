WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming County Courthouse gave the public a chance to meet their newest canine companion.

The courthouse held a meet and greet with Ludo II on Wednesday, June 8 at 3:30 p.m. Ludo is a companion who works within the county with children and victims going through the legal system.

Ludo made his public debut at the end of April and on Wednesday those who wanted got to meet him and bring him some of his favorite things, such as squeaky balls, Goughnuts, Tuffy Toys, and bowties, for the holiday or every day.





“He just started working with people this week he has been getting acclimated to the courthouse, to his surrounding, to the courtroom, the witness box, prior to this week,” said Jerri Rook, facility canine handler, Lycoming County Courthouse. “He’s been great. He brings the stress level down of children, of victims, attorneys, judges, anybody that’s in the courtroom. He just makes a huge difference.”

The courthouse’s previous canine ‘Jedi II’ passed away from cancer last year and the faculty had such good experiences with him, that they decided to welcome ludo as their new facility dog.