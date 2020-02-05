Medical professionals dedicate February to heart health awareness

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) At UPMC in WIlliamsport, medical professionals are dedicating February to heart health awareness.

Chief of Cardiac Surgery at UPMC in Williamsport, Dr. Michael Lazar explains, “Heart disease in this country happens to about 48 percent of the folks over age 20 so a little over 150 million people have some form of heart disease. Either disease in their heart, heart valve, in their vascular system someplace, and strokes.”

Being aware of the signs and symptoms could save your life.

“The classic symptoms especially in men is chest pain, someone feels like they’re squeezing you or hugging your chest, a tearing sensation or burning pain, someone stabbing you, those are the classic heart failure symptoms.” Dr. Lazar continued.

Technological advancements are making the process easier for patients.

“Today even a straight forward bypass is only 5 days and our trans-catheter valve patients go home the next morning or just a day later.” Dr. Lazar tells Eyewitness News.

Dr. Lazar says the one thing to keep in mind is that prevention is key.

“Smoking cessation will do the most to prevent you from having heart disease in the future. Some things you can’t change. You can’t change your parents, how your body processes sugar, how it works with cholesterol and lipids, all of those things that are sort of built in. But just a little bit of activity a day and keeping your weight down can push off when that disease is going to hit you.”