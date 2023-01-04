WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Finding over-the-counter children’s medication has been a problem plaguing parents this cold and flu season.

It’s been frustrating for moms and dads, as well as pharmacists who provide those meds to the public.

8-month-old Maverick Wielgopolski is a happy boy but like other babies, ailments can put a hurt on that happiness.

“Sinus infections, ear infections, teeth. We’re getting our front teeth right now,” said Nanticoke resident Sam Wielgopolski, Mavericks Mom

This mother of two from Nanticoke turns to over-the-counter children’s medication.

“The shelves for infant Tylenol and Motrin, any brand, are completely empty. Just not one, not one anywhere,” Sam said.

The reason these medications are hard to find has its roots in the pandemic.

“So, it’s been going on for two years and I believe that’s where it really originated from and we’re just now, you know, feeling the impact,” Pharmacist and Owner of Harrold’s Pharmacy Bruce Lefkowitz explained.

“Because more children are getting sick,” Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller added.

“More children are getting sick,” Lefkowitz said.

Lefkowitz says his staff checks daily with the major supplier this pharmacy uses for these medications and if that supplier doesn’t have it they then reach out to others in hopes they will.

It’s not just children’s medicine in short supply. Antibiotics and antiviral prescription medications have also been limited in recent weeks, but there are promising signs.

“Last week, we had no amoxicillin on the shelf. Now, the shelf is loaded. We had no Tamiflu. Now we’ve got Tamiflu. So, it really is fluctuating,” said Lefkowitz.

Lefkowitz says his pharmacy staff have taken matters into their own hands.

“One thing we do offer is we also do compounding. So, we’re able to mix certain medications that aren’t commercially available or on long-term back order. So we’ve got the pure powder so we can make certain things,” Lefkowitz said.

In the meantime, Wielgopolski has enlisted family and friends to search for medications her children may need. She recently found some at a local pharmacy.

“I basically bought them out of stock but I left some for other people because that’s just not fair,” Sam said.

Like so many parents, she just hopes she has the medicine when her children need it.

For the record, Tylenol says there is no shortage of its children’s fever and pain reliever medication, instead blaming the issue on an unusually high demand in Canada.