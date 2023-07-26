SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local officials in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties are taking advantage of this hot summer day to identify the hottest parts of their communities. It’s part of a nationwide study to identify hotspots called “Urban Heat Islands.”

This summer, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and citizen scientists will map the hottest parts of 18 communities in 14 states across the country and in one international city.

Thanks to a grant the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area is a part of the study.

On Wednesday, there are nine routes being driven across Lackawanna County and Luzerne County to identify where it gets the hottest.

The Scranton Fire Chief and other local officials blitzed the city to record heat inequities.

A gadget extending from the Scranton Fire Chief’s vehicle captures data on heat, moisture, and humidity, as well as the location it’s recorded from.

“The sensors that are on the car back there will pick up different information for NOAA to evaluate for the urban heat island effect,” said City of Scranton Fire Chief John Judge IV.

Urban Heat Islands are areas with few trees and more pavement that absorbs heat.

“We have a lot of asphalt, concrete, large structures in downtown, so the heat doesn’t dissipate as much. so you could see temperatures between three and nine degrees hotter than you might maybe out in the countryside or in suburban settings,” said Fire Chief Judge VI.

Identifying these hotspots, helps local decision-makers take action to reduce the health impacts of extreme heat, which often target the most vulnerable.

The City of Scranton and surrounding areas are one of 18 communities in the US and abroad chosen to measure the effects as part of a study overseen by the NOAA.

There are nine routes in our area, each driven three times Wednesday at 6:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

Fire Chief Judge IV says they worked with NOAA for the last couple of months to pick the route.

“We wanted to make sure that we were picking places that we’re going to be representative of the entire population in the city of Scranton in a community in general so they were able to once we get the information back. Come up with some strategies on how to mitigate the urban heat island effect,” Fire Chief Judge VI explained.

Cities from past campaigns have used their heat island maps to implement tree-planting strategies or hydration stations.

