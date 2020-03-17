Meals on Wheels taking precautions to protect the most vulnerable

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A local program delivering meals to front doors is taking the necessary precautions to keep the most vulnerable safe from COVID-19.

Meals on Wheels of NEPA works with senior citizens every day. Officials tell us they started preparing for a larger coronavirus outbreak back in February.

As a part of their new policies, their facility on Wyoming Avenue in downtown Scranton is closed to all visitors. Workers and volunteers are in self-isolation. They’ve had the residents they serve stop signing for meals and they are sanitizing as much as possible. Meals on Wheels assured Eyewitness News that even in these uncertain times, they’ll continue to serve the community no matter what.



“We’re absolutely in this for the long haul. We are going to continue our operation throughout this. Whether we have to modify our deliveries, delivery schedule, we are going to ensure our clients are fed,” said Kristen Kosin, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of NEPA.

Thousands of meals are served in our area Monday through Friday.