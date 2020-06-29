Meals on Wheels of Wyoming Valley resumes after 3 months of closure

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Meals are once again on the move in the Wyoming Valley. For the first time in three months, Meals on Wheels reopened their kitchen at Kingston’s Church of Christ Uniting at 6 o’clock Monday morning.

“We work with volunteers so it wasn’t safe for them to be out in the community, into the individual’s homes. So, we suspended it, but we are back, with a lot of safety protocols,” said Amy Morris, program coordinator for Meals on Wheels Wyoming Valley.

“Wyoming Valley, the Back Mountain, down here in Kingston and Wilkes-Barre, Nanticoke, Ashley, Plymouth, those are our territories. We are offering gloves and masks to all of our volunteers. We are offering no entrance into the homes. We are doing what is called bag and hang. We’re bagging all of our food that we are going to deliver. Hang them on the door, knock or ring the doorbell for the individuals, and trying to keep distance apart,” she added.

“I was happy to come back, I am. And starting out three days instead of five is working into it gradually, so that helps. To get everything situated again the way we like it. Some (recipients) people it’s the only people they see. So it is a good part of their day. Now on a normal basis the volunteers would come right into the kitchen and grab what they need and go. But now, they just come to the door and we hand it, so there is not an overload in the kitchen,” said Janice Petlock, a member of kitchen staff at Meals on Wheels Wyoming Valley.

“It’s one hot meal during the delivery, but they are getting extra sandwiches, extra treats, and fresh fruit,” said Amy Morris.

It’s important to note that presently Meals on Wheels Wyoming Valley will be delivering on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are normally a Monday through Friday service.