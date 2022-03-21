SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Meals on Wheels of NEPA is holding a take-out dinner fundraiser and tickets are on sale now.

The take-out dinner fundraiser will be held on Friday, April 8 with pick-up starting at 4:00 p.m. and going until 5:30 p.m. The lenten-friendly meals will consist of cod piccata, brown rice, carrots, broccoli, and a dinner roll for $15.

Tickets can be purchased starting now till Monday, April 4 and all meals must be purchased in advance.

Meals can be picked up at 541 Wyoming Avenue Scranton. All of the proceeds made will benefit the Meals on Wheel of NEPA.