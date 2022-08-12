STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A non-profit in the Poconos has a call out for donations as part of a month-long event.

August 20 is designated as Monroe County Meals on Wheels Day, but the non-profit decided to make the entire month dedicated to helping others.

“You just come here, you get the meals, and you drive to the homes. So it’s not hard to do if anybody wants to volunteer. It’s not hard to do and you’re helping out a lot of people,” said Representative Jack Rader, (R) 176th district.

On Friday, state representative Jack Rader took part in donating his time to feed those in need.

“I think it’s important that people kind of give back and help those people out a little bit. I know I’m going to be older at some age and maybe I’ll need the help so it’s important while I can do something for them. My staff and I, we help out,” said representative Rader.

For the last 50 years, the non-profit has worked around the clock bringing food and household essentials to those who need it most.

Now in August, they’re holding a month-long donation drive for household items and pet goods.

“We get calls from clients saying, ‘hey I can’t get out at all so this makes such a huge difference for me, this helps me keep going,’” said Alyssa Koeck, the assistant director of the Monroe County Meals on Wheels.

Koeck told Eyewitness News they’re not seeing as many donations as they’d hope due to inflation, but adds every item counts more now than ever.





“It helps us provide critical household essentials like toilet paper, like shampoo, like toothpaste to clients that might otherwise either be unable to afford those items or if they can’t go out to get food, they can’t get those items either,” Koeck explained.

With August 20 marking the designated Monroe County Meals on Wheels Day, donation boxes like the one at Hughes Main Library in Stroudsburg will be available at multiple township and borough buildings in the county.

Donations can be dropped off at its location off route 209. Outside the building, you can see QR codes where you can use your phone to scan and find more information on volunteering.

If you would like to help out by buying specific items the organization needs, check out their Amazon Wishlist and their Chewy wishlist.

All that information can also be found on the Meals on Wheels website.