SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Meals on Wheels had a special delivery Wednesday for residents in Lackawanna County, hot and fresh Thanksgiving meals.

Volunteers from Meals on Wheels, United Way, and local and county leaders came together earlier Wednesday morning to prepare over 200 meals for homebound elderly adults.

Not only to provide them with a fresh turkey dinner but to prevent social isolation and make sure those adults feel connected to their community during the holidays.

“It’s incredibly impactful to see those individuals to make sure you have that human touch and it reminds you what you do and why you do it and that you make an impact on people’s lives each day,” says Jason Kavulich, Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging.

“Oh it’s great, I’ve been sick lately and unable to stand for long periods of time and stuff so this is wonderful,” said Jackie Hemmings, of Dunmore.

All deliveries were made Wednesday across Lackawanna County after 12:00 p.m., just in time for the residents to dig in for the holiday.