‘Meals for Seals’ food drive aims to feed students during pandemic

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) “Snyder County Cares” is the message… As the community comes together to support two local school districts.

Food will be collected today for students in the Selinsgrove and Midd-West school districts.

All you have to do is bring a donation to All Saints Episcopal Church on Market Street.

Not knowing where your next meal is going to come from, is a concern of many families in the area.

Morgan Lewis from Selinsgrove says, “there are some students who get assistance with their food for breakfast and lunch and they get that in school. So without that help they don’t have that food coming in.”

“It could be super nice because some people are kind of low on food,” said Jessica Hood, Selinsgrove Area High School.

Organizers are asking for apples, oranges, celery, packs of crackers, as well as kid-friendly soup flavors and single-serve cereal boxes. Those in the community say now more than ever these food items are crucial.

“Right a pandemic and there’s food shortages now and they might not have the resources to have enough food for their families,” Lewis said.

Breia mayes, a 10th grader at Selinsgrove Area High School tells us, “during this pandemic I think it’s really important just because some people can’t go to stores because of the pandemic. I think it’s important to get food out to the people in need.”

Zoe Tomko adds, “especially during this time when so many people are laid off from their work so I feel like it’s just a kind thing to do and it helps support everyone in the community.”

The items received will be split between the two school districts and what they don’t need will be used for meals 4 seals..

“Meals for Seals” is a program that provides food for kids and families in need in the Selinsgrove Area School District. The food drive will be held tonight (Monday May 18th) from 5 to 7 o’clock. Click the post below for more information.