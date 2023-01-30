According to Fresh N' Lean founder and C.E.O. Laureen Asseo, the company plans to hire 150-200 people in the next few months

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Orange County, California-based meal delivery service Fresh N’ Lean has found a ‘fresh’ new home in Lackawanna County.

Fresh N’ Lean Founder and C.E.O., Laureen Asseo started the company 13 years ago at 18 years old by making meals for her father in her kitchen.

Asseo said her parents immigrated to the U.S. from France and her dad began eating processed foods and gained around 85 pounds while doing so.

“Food in America is very different from foods in other countries. Processed food is so different from the food he was used to eating and he very quickly put on weight,” Asseo stated.

So, while Asseo says when was in college, she started going home on the weekends to cook meals for her father that tasted good and were good for him as well.

After following his daughter’s meal plan, Asseo’s father began dropping weight and people started to notice. Soon, she started getting requests from others about getting her homemade meals for themselves and before she knew it, the business took off, Asseo said.

According to Asseo, after graduation the company launched full-time with big concentrations on the east and west coasts and a “sprinkle in the middle”.

According to the company website, Fresh N’ Lean is a meal delivery service with a healthy twist, and its mission is to make healthy meals accessible to everyone. They’re big believers in consuming plenty of fresh, organically-grown, whole foods – full of energy & nourishment, and perfect for supporting a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

The company started in Orange County, California but has recently moved its base of operations to Moosic, Pennsylvania, taking over the former Preferred Meals Company (PMC) building.

“We moved to Pennsylvania because there is a big concentration of customers on the East Coast and there was a group of people about to lose their jobs. So, why not save those employees and offer them full-time positions with a growing company,” Asseo added.

According to Asseo, the company currently has 200 active employees and is looking to hire 150 to 200 people within the next few months. They hope to get up to 700 employees at some point which would be the company’s capacity.

“I’m more excited for a business like this to be out here and to create jobs in the community, bringing healthy meals to the area conveniently at any age,” explained Joe Warren, Fulfilment Supervisor at Fresh N’ Lean.

Asseo says the company wants to help everyone as she believes the country has been brainwashed into believing certain things are healthy, that aren’t. Customers can choose one of the following meal plans:

Protein +

Standard Vegan

Whole30 approved

Keto

Paleo

Low Carb Vegan

Mediterranean Diet

We want to make our members healthier by choosing better options and making it convenient. Health usually comes second and we want to give back to the community from the beginning. We are proud to be here in Moosic and want to make our employees and teams very happy. We were welcomed and want to make as many jobs as possible to take care of our employees and our members.” Laureen Asseo, Founder & CEO, Fresh N’ Lean

According to Asseo, the Fresh N’ Lean meals are made fresh weekly, they’re gluten-free (GF) across the board, and there is a new menu every week, as well. Every meal is made with clean, organic ingredients to make nutrient-dense food, that tastes good too, Asseo continued.

If you are interested in applying for one of the hundreds of projected jobs, visit their Careers page.

To subscribe to the service or learn more about the company and what they do, check out the Fresh N’ Lean website.