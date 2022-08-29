SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Class is soon to be back in session, and with costs still on the rise, we see how schools are doing more than just ringing a bell and opening doors.

This afternoon McNichols Plaza Elementary School in South Scranton helped students prepare for this upcoming school year.

The school along with community partners as well as their teachers rallied together to provide students with a bookbag they were then able to fill with necessary school supplies and books, and it didn’t stop there.

Students were also able to receive a complimentary haircut ensuring a fresh start for the first day of school next Tuesday, September 8.

“So exciting to see everyone! It was a short summer but just having them back in the building, seeing their smiling faces, it really reminds you of why you get into the business and why you are in the field of education,” Principal of McNichols Plaza Elementary, Mina Ardestani said.

The principal of McNichols Plaza tells Eyewitness News that she looks forward to making this a tradition when welcoming the students back to the classroom.