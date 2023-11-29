WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Helping the homeless and those without health insurance in northeastern Pennsylvania, is the goal of a free medical clinic in Luzerne County that now operates at a new location.

The basic necessities, and access to quality healthcare, can make all the difference for someone experiencing homelessness.

The McKinney Clinic has a new home on East Union Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Operated by the Rural Health Corporation of NEPA, it’s been providing free healthcare to the area’s homeless for nearly 35 years.

“We’re here for those primary care services. If you need a flu shot, if you need a COVID shot, if you’re not feeling well, if you need a referral, somewhere to come to get you a physical so that you can get a job and get your life back in order, that’s what we’re here for,” said Rural Health Corporation of NEPA CEO John Kearney.

The federally funded clinic is in the same complex as Keystone Mission’s day center for the homeless and a Code Blue overnight shelter. It relocated from the Catholic Social Services St. Vincent DePaul kitchen building on East Jackson Street.

“What they do here is just amazing for people that cannot afford to go to a doctor or go to the ER,” Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown explained.

The clinic is stocked with basic necessities that are given out to homeless patients when they come for care. It’s open for walk-in visits and provides medications, specialist referrals, vaccines, tests, and basic lab work, all free of charge.

“At least if they’re coming here they’re not waiting very long, it’s warm inside, we can provide them hygiene products, we’re providing them healthcare, we’re providing education, just as simple as that to be able to say hey, maybe we can see you back in a little bit, and make sure they’re just on their way,” said McKinney Clinic Nurse Practitioner Jessica Neare.

Rural Health Corporation of NEPA operates eight other health and medical centers in Luzerne, Wyoming, and Sullivan counties.

The McKinney Clinic is hosting a winter accessory and clothing drive.