SCRANTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The “Splash Pad” being constructed at McDade Park in Scranton is finished and scheduled to open in June.

According to officials, the pool has been updated and is estimated to re-open in July. The pool now features a zero entry or beach entry and is now eight feet deep, compared to its previous depth of 14 feet.

However, the McDade Park Pool says it desperately needs lifeguards.

Commissioners talked about giving kids somewhere safe to swim and to be outdoors.

Art Moran the Director of Parks and Recreation said they recently opened up applications to those who aren’t certified as a lifeguard or have their certification scheduled and partnered with the Red Cross to certify the lifeguards they hire.

Anyone they hire that needs to get certified will be reimbursed for their certification and jobs are starting out at $15 an hour.