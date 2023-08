SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Weeks after it opened in Scranton, the splash pad at McDade Park is closed due to a technical issue.

According to a press release, the splash pad is broken because of a mechanical pump defect.

A notification will be sent out when the issue is fixed and the splash pad is open again.

However, if you are looking to stay cool, the new pool is open.