SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Back in early July, McDade Park opened its splash pad, and on Wednesday, to the delight of many people, the park opened its new pool.

What a beautiful day it was for McDade Park to host its grand reopening of their new and improved pool.

After three and a half years of being closed, McDade Park had the grand reopening of its beloved pool.

‘We’re very happy to have it done, everyone is having a ball already, it’s absolutely amazing,” said Art Moran, director of Lackawanna County Parks and Recreation.

The $3 million project features an accessible walk-in ramp for easy entry for everyone, new restrooms, a new bath house, and of course a huge pool with a maximum depth of eight feet. And the kids are excited to make a splash.

“I like swimming, I like splashing, and I like making tricks,” stated Chaya Freilech of Scranton.

“Im gonna swim around and splash,” declared Stella Stankiewycz of Jessup.

For the parents, the McDade pool opens up a new way for them to spend time with their families during those hot sticky days.

“I’m happy that this day finally came. We were waiting for it all summer,” said Courtney Stankiewycz of Jessup.

“I used to come here when I was a kid, so we used to play at the park then come swim at the pool, so I’m just really excited to share this memory with the kids. I know they’re going to have a great day. Good times,” described Schrece Graff of Old Forge.

And some moms, like Kyra Matala, plan on using the pool as a way to teach their little ones.

“I think it’s really fun, my daughter here is actually in swim lessons so it’s nice I have somewhere to take her on myself to practice a little more now that she has a pool,” explained Matala.

The McDade pool is free of charge and ready for everyone to take a dip.

The pool will operate the same way the splash pad does, there are lifeguards on duty the whole time, and it is open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. They plan on closing the pool for the summer after Labor Day weekend.