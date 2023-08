SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The McDade Park Pool and Swim Complex will be opening Wednesday, August 9.

The Lackawanna County Commissioners & their Parks & Recreation Department announced the pool will open at noon with a brief ceremony.

The complex will have a new bathhouse, pool, restrooms, and pump house. The pool will also have a zero-entry ramp area to make it easier and safer for disabled individuals to enter and exit the pool.

The maximum depth of the pool will be eight feet.