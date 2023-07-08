SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kids looking for a way to chill out from the high heat now have another option in Lackawanna County.

A new splash pad opened Saturday at McDade Park in Scranton and kids crammed into the water space by the dozens.

Park renovations started in winter when the last thing on kids’ minds was trying to cool off.

Now, it’s especially important for children in Lackawanna County not just because of the heat but also because both Lackawanna State Park and Nay Aug Park are not swimming options this summer.

“The kids behind me seem to be having a ball. The splash pad is running flawlessly,” said Art Moran, Lackawanna County Director of Parks & Recreation.

Kids can use the splash pad daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at McDade Park.

The county hopes to put the finishing touches on a new pool at the park by the end of July.