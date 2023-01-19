BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former area home builder accused of taking money and not finishing the work was in court on Thursday.

McCreary is also accused of attacking a customer, I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick, and Eyewitness News Photographer, L. Baccera.

Eyewitness News was live outside of the Columbia County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon, where Jeff McCreary appeared in court for a preliminary hearing after it was rescheduled two times.

Thursday’s hearing focused on the charges including simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment in connection with a confrontation that turned physical in June in front of the offices of Vision Home Builders near Berwick.

That confrontation involved customer Amber Bradshaw who was out tens of thousands of dollars, Eyewitness News Reporter Andy Mehalshick and photographer L Bacerra.

After watching the video of the physical altercation involving Bradshaw from June 15 in court, the judge dismissed the simple assault charge with Bradshaw.

However, the three harassment charges remain on the books with Bradshaw, Bacerra, and Mehalshick. McCreary also faces one charge of disorderly conduct.

Eyewitness News spoke with Bradshaw and McCreary’s Attorney Greg Moro after the hearing.

“Our intent is to probably enter a plea with respect to those summary charges, ask the court to fine Mr. McCreary and just move on with his life and everyone’s life,” said Moro.

“It’s been awful. I don’t wish this on my worst enemy for anybody to have to go through this. The stress, the anxiety, not having a home, not having money to finish a home, it’s been excruciating,” Bradshaw stated.

The case involving the confrontation has not ended legally yet and it is unclear at this time what will happen with the remaining summary offenses.

The Dauphin County case involving a different customer remains ongoing as well.