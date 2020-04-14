McAdoo police attempting to ID man

MCADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The McAdoo Police department is attempting to identify a man they say urinated on the front of a Schuylkill County business Saturday.





Police say the man asked to use the restroom at Fegley’s Mini Mart in the borough Saturday around 4:30pm. When the clerk told him the bathrooms were for employees only due to COVID-19 restrictions, they say the man urinated on the front of the building.

Anyone with information about the male, or anyone who witnessed the incident in question is asked to call the McAdoo Police Department at 570-929-2590 or message the on their Facebook Page.