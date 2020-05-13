McAdoo Borough Council votes to end 24-7 police coverage

MCADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) McAdoo Borough Council voted to end 24-7 police coverage and will rely on State Police to cover off-hours.

Council President William Slovik tells Eyewitness News the Schuylkill County borough is facing tough financial times, and the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the fiscal challenges.

Revenues are down, including building permits and Earned Income Tax (E.I.T.).

