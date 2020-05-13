Live Now
McAdoo Borough Council votes to end 24-7 police coverage

MCADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) McAdoo Borough Council voted to end 24-7 police coverage and will rely on State Police to cover off-hours.

Council President William Slovik tells Eyewitness News the Schuylkill County borough is facing tough financial times, and the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the fiscal challenges.

Revenues are down, including building permits and Earned Income Tax (E.I.T.).

Tonight, Andy Mehalshick talks with residents about the move and we’ll hear what the police chief has to say about it on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

